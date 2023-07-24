Shaka Hislop, a former Premier League star and current ESPN broadcaster, collapsed on live television during the broadcast of a match between AC Milan and Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Hislop was speaking to co-host Dan Thomas when he fell. Thomas called for help, and emergency personnel tended to Hislop. Thomas gave an update on Hislop’s health later in the match.

"As it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him," Thomas said. "Obviously, far too early to make any sort of diagnosis.

"But the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well because you can imagine seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that could scare you amongst the family. But fortunately, we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK."

Temperatures in Pasadena, California, reached 91 degrees on Sunday.

Hislop played at Newcastle from 1995 to 1998. He played for West Ham and Portsmouth before playing the final two years of his career at FC Dallas in Major League Soccer.

Real Madrid went on to win the friendly against AC Milan, 3-2.

Federico Valverde scored twice in the second half and Vinicius Junior scored the go-ahead in the 84th minute. Fikayo Tomori and Luca Romero both scored before halftime.