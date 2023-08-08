Offensive guru Eric Bieniemy won Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs, but earlier this year he decided it was time to move on.

Bieniemy is entering his first season as the Washington Commanders' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. During his five years in Kansas City, Bieniemy helped develop one of the best offenses in the NFL.

But, now that he is in Washington, there appears to be some growing concern surrounding the amount of intensity the 53-year-old coach brings to the table, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera noted that some Commanders players are "a little concerned" about Bieniemy's intensity level. Rivera did not name specific players who might have concerns.

But, Rivera did mention that he instructed any players with concerns to simply just go "talk to [Bieniemy]" in an effort to "understand what he's trying to get across to you."

Bieniemy's coaching style likely played a role in his successful run with the Chiefs, and Rivera isn't looking for his new offensive coordinator to make a drastic change in his coaching approach.

"It's not going to change because he believes in it," Rivera told reporters this week.

Rivera also pointed out that other coaches take different approaches to teaching players on the roster.

"[Defensive coordinator] Jack [Del Rio] has his approach. Having been a head coach, I think Jack has a tendency to try to figure guys out a little bit more as opposed to, 'Hey, this is it, this is the way it's going to be.' That type of stuff. Eric hasn't had that experience yet."

Rivera also pointed out that relationships between a player and a coach are unique, and younger players can "struggle with certain things and a lot of it... is from where they've been."

Bieniemy's name has been linked to multiple head coaching vacancies in recent years, but he never landed a job. There has been speculation about whether his coaching style negatively impacted his candidacy.

Although the Chiefs had one of the most prolific offenses in the league during Bieniemy's time at the helm, head coach Andy Reid was the primary play caller on game days. Bieniemy handled game planning during the practice week and helped develop the overall offensive philosophy.