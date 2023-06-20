Manchester City superstar Kyle Walker helped the club win the Premier League for the third straight season and fifth out of the last six seasons. However, he was forced to come back down from Cloud 9 as he appeared to be at the center of an ugly feud between his wife and his ex.

Walker and Annie Kilner shared three sons, and the defender has one with ex-girlfriend Lauryn Goodman. Walker and Goodman dated when he and Kilner briefly split, according to the New York Post.

The issue rose when Goodman posted a photo of her and Walker’s son, Kairo, on social media after the team wrapped up the Premier League title.

"2023 what a special year, history made. I understand we have skipped a few chapters here…@kairowalker always supporting," she posted, according to The Sun.

Kilner then posted photos of Walker and their three kids after Manchester City wrapped up the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

"Winning the champions league with Your daddy. All these memories you get to have with your daddy," Kilner posted, according to The Sun. "Nothing and no one will ever take that from you. We’ve got you 3."

Goodman suggested to The Sun that Kilner was throwing shade at her son.

"I have had enough of this nastiness, it has been going on too long." she said. "Kairo has done nothing wrong and Annie cannot eradicate him from existence. He is Kyle Walker’s son. He doesn’t just have three sons. Annie needs to accept that. You hear the phrase ‘Wicked Stepmother’ in fairytales but you don’t think this will happen in real life.

"Families come in all shapes and sizes these days, stepchildren, estranged children. It is the job of the parents to act like adults and do the best for them, that’s what I try to do.

"Annie, if you are reading this, just stop being so cruel to Kairo because our little boy has done nothing wrong and doesn’t deserve to have you so vindictively making digs at him and treating him like an outcast."

Goodman added that if Kilner was so upset she was pregnant with Walker’s child, then she should not have gotten back with him in the first place.

"Annie needs to talk to someone if she still has issues over Kyle being Kairo’s dad, instead of being so venomous to our child. She is taking it out on Kairo instead of Kyle," Goodman added. "You can’t sweep Kairo under the carpet, our son is not a dirty secret."

Goodman also shared Kairo’s birth certificate in hopes of not wiping their son out of existence.

"Annie seems to want to photoshop Kairo out of existence," Goodman added. "Obviously I understand why she doesn’t want to actually talk about him, but there is no need for the digs. She is always writing that Kyle has three sons — but Kairo exists, that makes four sons."

Walker and Kilner dated since they were teenagers, according to the outlet. They split in 2019 after it was revealed that Walker had cheated on Kilner. Walker and Goodman had their child in 2020, but Walker and Kilner got back together in 2021.

Kilner has not responded to any of Goodman’s remarks. Goodman is pregnant with her second child, but it is unclear who the father is.

The 33-year-old English star has been with Manchester City for six seasons. He came over from Tottenham and QPR before that.

However, he is rumored to possibly be joining Bayern Munich in the offseason.