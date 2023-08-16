England had the odds stacked against them.

The Lionesses were without Lauren James, who is serving a suspension for stepping on an opponent, and were playing in a volatile atmosphere where thousands of people supported their home country – Australia.

Regardless, England came through and topped Australia 3-1 to advance to their first Women’s World Cup final.

Ella Toone got the Lionesses on the board first in the 36th minute. Toone found space off of a throw-in and received a pass from Kyra Cooney-Cross. Toone then put her shot in the upper right corner of the net for the score. England was up 1-0.

After halftime, Australia needed to find a way to get back on the board. The squad turned to the grizzly veteran and one of the best soccer players in the world in Sam Kerr.

Kerr took on two English defenders and fired from outside the box. The shot went over the head of England goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and into the back of the net. Stadium Australia exploded, and the Matildas had the match tied 1-1.

Not 10 minutes later, England was back on top.

Lauren Hemp somehow corralled the ball off of an Australian defender and gave England the go-ahead goal. Later in the match, Alessia Russo scored to give England a two-goal margin and put the match out of reach for Australia.

England will play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET. Sweden will play Australia in the third-place game on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET.

Each match can be seen on Fox.