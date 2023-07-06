The heated social media argument between former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom and WNBA guard Natasha Cloud continued Thursday with another rebuttal from Kanter Freedom on Twitter.

Cloud, who plays for the Washington Mystics, called the U.S. "trash" following Supreme Court rulings last week.

Kanter Freedom took to social media and "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning to hit back at Cloud’s comments, saying people "still cannot understand how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country where you can say whatever you want to say and you’re not going to jail.

Cloud responded to Kanter Freedom.

"I have respect for @EnesFreedom lived experience in his country," she wrote on Twitter. "I would expect him to have the same respect for MY lived experience as a black gay woman in my country. You have no idea what it means to walk my journey or anyone else’s for that matter."

Kanter Freedom fired back Wednesday night.

"I mean no disrespect," Kanter Freedom began. "@T_Cloud4 I have respect for every activist who uses their platform to make a change. That’s the beauty of freedom of speech and protest. However calling America ‘trash’ is harsh. You can say America is not perfect, and we have lots of work to do. I know the alternative. People get hanged, raped and tortured to death in the Middle East just for asking for their basic freedom.

"Also I know the struggles the black community go through. I’ve had many teammates who educated me well enough and I empathize with that. Again, I’m not saying America is perfect, but it’s far from trash. At least we are not Iran, China, Russia or Turkey."

Cloud posted the initial tweet that sparked the debate Friday.

"Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times" and that "Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate."

Kanter Freedom’s first response was to provide examples of how it could be worse living in a different country.

"I am offering her or anyone, whenever their season is over, I will buy their ticket first-class," he said. "I would like to take them to … some of those regimes out there — like I said, again, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and other ones — and forget about calling them trash. These regimes, you know, you criticize them. You and your family members will be in jail and tortured to death."

Kanter Freedom then mentioned Brittney Griner and how being imprisoned in Russia changed her thoughts about living in the United States.

He wants Cloud to have a talk with Griner.

"If you think America is so bad and so trash and so terrible, then leave. But before you leave, please have a phone conversation with your colleague, Brittney Griner," he said. "You know, she knows the best. She was the one that's saying, ‘Oh, yeah, this country, we have so many problems, we should not sing national anthem ever again and stuff.’ But then she realizes on the other side what could happen.

"So that's why I am telling everyone. Just have a conversation with people, experience what these regimes can do."