Protesters with the words "End Fossil Fuels" emblazoned on their shirts interrupted the U.S. Open semifinals match between Coco Gauff and Karlina Muchova on Thursday.
The incident occurred early in the second set with Gauff leading the match 6-4, 1-0, when it was halted.
U.S. Open tournament referee Jake Gardner came out onto the court while security went into the stands to remove the protesters. At least two protesters were taken away. One protester had glued their shoes to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Fans cheered as police arrived. Spectators were asked to move away to clear the area for authorities.
"NYPD are in the process of resolving a fan disturbance. Play will resume as soon as possible," the tournament said in a post on X. "Thank you for your patience."
In the midst of all of it, Gauff was seated on her bench for a bit eating fruit out of a container and then got up to hit a few practice serves. Muchova was visited by a trainer. Eventually, the two headed back toward the locker room as the delay continued.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.