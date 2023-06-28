One of Elon Musk’s sparring partners shared photos of their "impromptu training session" on Twitter Tuesday evening as the platform's executive prepares for his cage match with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.

"I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday," tweeted Lex Fridman, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Fridman shared two photos from the session. One appears to show the two of them grappling with Musk in side control attempting to isolate Fridman’s right arm. The other appears to show Musk completing a hip toss on the smaller Fridman.

"I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground," Fridman said, describing their session as "epic." He continued: "It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage."

GOV. ABBOTT WEIGHS IN ON POTENTIAL MARK ZUCKERBERG-ELON MUSK CAGE MATCH: 'BIGGEST FIGHT'

The supportive Fridman added: "I'm there for them, no matter what."

"That was fun!" Musk commented on the photos.

The training session comes ahead of an unscheduled bout between Zuckerberg and Musk, who also agreed to begin training with UFC Hall of Famer George St-Pierre to prepare for the contest.

"I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg," tweeted GSP, who is widely considered to be one of the best all-time fighters in the UFC franchise.

ELON MUSK AGREES TO TRAIN WITH UFC LEGEND GEORGES ST-PIERRE BEFORE POTENTIAL CAGE MATCH WITH MARK ZUCKERBERG

"Ok, let’s do it," Musk responded.

"Did a practice round tonight with Lex Fridman," he added about an hour later.

Musk, who owns also SpaceX, previously admitted to not regularly working out, although he tweeted Friday that he previously trained in "judo, Kyokushin (full contact) & no rules streetfighting."

Zuckerberg has trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a self-defense martial art, for more than a year and won an amateur tournament.

The idea for the cage match started on Twitter last Tuesday, June 20, when Musk and other users on the platform were discussing Meta and its development of a Twitter-like competitor.

MARK ZUCKERBERG AGREES TO CAGE FIGHT WITH ELON MUSK: 'SEND ME LOCATION'

Musk then offered to settle the competition with Meta CEO Zuckerberg, who owns Facebook and Instagram, in a cage match.

The Zuck later accepted the challenge.

UFC President Dana White later confirmed the two billionaires were "absolutely dead serious" about a potential bout.

White told TMZ Sports the celebrity contest could be the "biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

"Bigger than anything that's ever been done," White continued. "It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also said it could "triple" the revenue of the current biggest fight, which was between undefeated boxing standout Floyd Mayweather and former UFC Champion Conor McGregor.

"I just think it triples that. I think it triples what that did. There's no limit on what that thing can make," White predicted. "Everybody would watch it, everybody would want to see it."

Musk suggested the bout should take place in Las Vegas, inside a UFC Octagon, but no date has been set for the billionaire brawl.