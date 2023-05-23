Peyton Manning won a fair share of awards during his Hall of Fame NFL career, and he is now the proud recipient of a Sports Emmy.

During this week's Sports Emmy Awards, the eldest Manning brother took home the win in the outstanding personality/event analyst category.

Peyton won the prestigious award for his contributions to ESPN's "Manningcast," in which he appeared alongside his brother Eli during "Monday Night Football" broadcasts.

Congratulatory messages poured in shortly after Peyton earned Emmy honors, but Eli was doing what little brothers do best — lovingly poking fun at his brother.

Eli tweeted a post that announced Peyton's big win and jokingly said, "I did not know you could win an Emmy for just telling fans when coaches should call timeout."

Cris Collinsworth, Bill Raftery, Gary Danielson and eight-time MLB All-Star John Smoltz were nominated in the category, but Eli did not receive a nomination.

Both Manning brothers are two-time Super Bowl champions, but now Peyton has a leg up in the Emmy department.

The Manning brothers have been highly competitive for the majority of their lives, so Eli trolling his older brother is not surprising.

The duo will reprise their roles on the "Manningcast" when the NFL season kicks offs in the fall.

The "Manningcast" typically features guest appearances from politicians, actors, musicians and star athletes.