Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry spoke Tuesday about his defensive holding penalty in the team’s Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and why he took responsibility for it.

The defensive holding call with about 2 minutes left in the game allowed the Chiefs to get a fresh set of downs and kill some clock before Harrison Butker kicked the go-ahead field goal. Bradberry copped to holding JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey after the game.

"I feel like I only had two options, really: I could take responsibility for it, or I could blame it on someone else," Bradberry explained to reporters, via The Athletic. "I try not to live that way. … It comes from my mom or coaches in the past I’ve had, taking accountability."

Bradberry was praised for his sportsmanship in the aftermath of the game while the NFL world debated whether it was the right call to throw the flag on the play.

Smith-Schuster irked Eagles players with a trolling Valentine’s Day card featuring Bradberry. The wide receiver started a war of words on social media.

It appeared Patrick Mahomes ended with a subtweet of wide receiver A.J. Brown.

"That man must be bored," he wrote.

The Chiefs will hold their victory parade on Wednesday afternoon.