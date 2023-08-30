Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick had the best season of his career in 2022.

In 17 regular-season games, he registered 16 sacks, 49 tackles and a league-leading five forced fumbles.

The star defensive player appeared to have found the right spot.

He signed a three-year contract with the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season with a potential opt-out before 2024. Not only did he thrive in the defense last year, he did it in his backyard. Reddick grew up across the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey.

The 28-year-old told Fox News Digital it would be a "blessing" to finish his career in Philly.

"Definitely would love to finish out my career here, right? I’m home," he said. "I get to be around people that I love and family. People that grew up watching me play ball. I get to be in this amazing town. This amazing football city amongst these fans."

Reddick added that being able to partner with brands, including his latest campaign with Campbell’s Chunky, was something of importance to him too. The Campbell's Soup headquarters is located in Camden.

"I get to work and partner with people, with brands that I drove by and seen their building each and every day in Campbell’s and Chunky. If I’m able to finish out my career here, it would be blessing," he said.

Reddick returns to a stacked Eagles defense that was second in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed last season. Philadelphia nearly beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

He earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career as well as a second-team All-Pro nod and votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

He will line up next to Nakobe Dean and newcomer Zach Cunningham, a former Tennessee Titan the team signed.