Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick racked up 16 sacks on his way to Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second-Team selections and even earned Defensive Player of the Year votes last season.

In 2023, Reddick’s performance on the field will do more than just help win Eagles football games and make the defense one of the best in the league. Reddick will help bring awareness to food insecurity across the U.S. as part of his partnership with Campbell’s Chunk and the Chunky Sacks Hunger Campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The campaign is a little more special for Reddick. He grew up in Camden, New Jersey, where the Campbell’s Soup Company is headquartered. He told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that being a part of the brand meant a lot.

"It means so much. Campbell’s – the headquarters itself is in a town that I grew up (in). Camden, New Jersey. For me to be able to partner with them … I knew the brand. My mother, still does work for them and to be able to finally partner with them at his magnitude, it’s a blessing and a great opportunity," he said.

For every Chunky Bowl sold during the NFL regular season, Chunky Sacks Hunger will donate one meal to Feeding America. Reddick is one of 10 NFL players who are joining in on the campaign.

RAIDERS' JIMMY GAROPPOLO SAYS TOM BRADY'S 'COMPETITIVE SPIRIT' STILL THERE: 'HE WAS GETTING A LITTLE FIERY'

Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Moseley, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye and New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux are also a part of the cause.

Reddick, who started his career with the Arizona Cardinals and played briefly for the Carolina Panthers, said he has been about giving back to the community since his first days as a pro.

"I’m big on giving back. I have been since Day 1 in the NFL," he told Fox News Digital. "I’ve been big on giving back to the community and usually I do a community work locally to partner with Campbell’s to partner with Chunky and be able to do this nationally is just amazing.

"My impact, my reach is growing, and to be able to partner with a brand of this magnitude and to be able to do some great work is a no-brainer and it made sense. A lot of connections to Campbell’s and Chunky and like I said it made sense. I loved the idea."