Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2024, announced that he is heading to the University of Georgia for his collegiate career.

Raiola made the announcement via social media that he’s heading to Athens once he finishes his senior season at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.

"Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs," he wrote on Twitter with a picture of himself in a Bulldogs uniform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Raiola, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback, previously committed to Ohio State University in May 2022. But he decommitted in just months later in December, and his father, former NFL lineman Dominic Raiola, said he would be thorough before making his decision next time.

Speaking with ESPN, Raiola explained why the Bulldogs were right for him this time around.

"There’s a culture and a standard that I was attracted to," he explained. "The more time that went by, the stronger I felt about Georgia and ultimately led to this decision.

"I learned a lot from my first experience. This time around, I took my time and never felt rushed or pressured to commit. I was able to have conversations with my family, my pastors and mentors. The stability allowed me to be still, be patient and allow God to guide me."

GEORGIA FOOTBALLL'S JAMAAL JARRETT ISSUES APOLOGY AFTER SAYING RACIALLY INSENSITIVE REMARK DURING NFL DRAFT

Ohio State was chosen the first time over his father’s alma mater, Nebraska, as well as other powerhouses like Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon and USC. Georgia also made the list the first time.

With this decision, Raiola was reportedly considering Nebraska and USC along with Georgia.

Raiola transferred from Chandler High School to Pinnacle after his decommitment from Ohio State. He junior year saw 2,435 yards passing with 22 touchdowns to five interceptions, while his sophomore campaign was even better with 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 11 rushing scores over the past two seasons.

Heading into his senior season, Raiola will likely to put up more great numbers before heading to Athens where he will likely be met with some stiff competition. Carson Beck is expected to start for the Bulldogs this year as a redshirt junior, so he will likely be there in 2024 as a senior.

There’s also Gunner Stockton, an ESPN 300 recruit, that joined the Bulldogs last year, and Brock Vandagriff on the depth chart as well. They will both be juniors when Raiola gets on campus.

Raiola will have to earn his starts, but he’s prepared to do everything possible on and off the field.

"Georgia's program isn't based off of one person or one position group," Raiola told ESPN. "I'm committed to growing and developing as a person and a student-athlete. I'm excited to work with Coach [Mike] Bobo and Coach [Montgomery] VanGorder.

GEORGIA'S KIRBY SMART INSISTS NO POLITICAL MOTIVES BEHIND WHITE HOUSE INVITE DECLINE

"It's pretty unique how this will come full circle as Coach Bobo developed Uncle Matthew [Stafford] during his time at Georgia."

Raiola joined Ellis Robinson IV, a cornerback, as another five-star recruit that lands with the back-to-back national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart’s group continues to land top prospects to fortify a budding dynasty in the SEC.

And of course, that plays a significant role in Raiola's decision.

"Coach Smart has built this program to last, and I'm excited and honored to be a part of it," he said.