The Duke Blue Devils were the underdogs heading into Monday's matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

However, Duke managed to pull off a 28-7 upset over Clemson, thanks in large part to a strong performance from quarterback Riley Leonard. The Duke quarterback had a home assignment that was due at midnight on Tuesday, which prompted Riley to ask for an extension.

"Professor Taylor, if you’re seeing this, please let me turn in my homework late because it was due tonight. I think at 12," Leonard pleaded during a post-game on field interview.

Leonard was likely hoping his professor would take the football program's first win over a top-10 team in 34 years into consideration. The victory not only marked a significant moment for Duke, but it was also a night game and ended late.

Leonard’s professor issued a response on Tuesday informing the quarterback that some of his teammates made preparations to tackle the assignment.

"Hey Riley, great game last night, man it was so exciting. Congratulations to you and all your teammates," Professor Taylor said. "You know Wesley Williams and the other lineman who are in the class, they said they prepared ahead and did it ahead of time.

"So why didn't the quarterback? No way man. No extension."

Duke entered Monday's game with a 10 game losing streak to opponents ranked in the top 10. Leonard threw for 175 yards and did not throw an interception in the game against Clemson.

He also racked up 98 rushing yards on eight carries.

Fans celebrated the victory by rushing the field, but it seems the big win was not enough to sway Professor Taylor.

Leonard will have the chance of earning another passing grade on the football field when Duke hosts Lafayette on Saturday.