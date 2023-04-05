Donovan Mitchell has a full head of steam as the Cleveland Cavaliers barrel toward the playoffs – their first playoff appearance outside of the play-in game since 2018 and without LeBron James since 1998.

Mitchell scored 43 points on Tuesday night as the Cavaliers put together a 117-113 victory over the Orlando Magic. It’s the fourth straight game Mitchell has scored at least 40 points and he became the first player since James Harden in 2018-19 to hit the streak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He’s also the fifth player over the last 30 seasons to score at least 40 points in four straight games, joining Harden, Russell Westbrook, Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He’s the 11th player in all of NBA history to accomplish the feat but has a ways to go before he hits Wilt Chamberlain’s streak of 14 games with at least 40 points set in 1961-62, according to CBS Sports. Bryant did it in six straight games.

Cleveland’s win was the team’s 50th of the season. It’s the first time the Cavaliers reached the 50-win plateau since 2018 with James on the team. Without James, the last time Cleveland won 50 games was in 1992-93, when Lenny Wilkens was leading the charge and Brad Daugherty was the man in the middle.

"Fifty wins, that’s no small thing, and now we’ve got to be locked in for the playoffs," Mitchell said. "You want to start at home, be in your own bed, your own facility. All those little things have a major impact in a series. That was a big spark for tonight. You could see it with everybody."

BULLS' PATRICK BEVERLEY DISHES ON ANGEL REESE, CAITLIN CLARK TRASH TALK: 'A HOOPER IS A HOOPER'

Cleveland now has a likely matchup with the New York Knicks in the first round in a playoff series that would pit the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds against each other.

The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade last summer. He’s putting up the best season of his young career with 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

It appeared he was destined to go to the Knicks – his hometown team – in the offseason before the Cavaliers swooped in.

"It’s full circle. Wouldn’t want it any other way," Mitchell said Friday after New York beat Cleveland, via the New York Post. "What kid wouldn’t want to grow up and play against his hometown team in the playoffs?… It’s going to be a lot of fun – if that happens."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.