Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a lofty goal for the 2023 NFL season as he enters his second year in South Beach.

Hill thinks he can surpass 2,000 yards in a single season, breaking Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards in 2012.

"Oh yeah, for sure," Hill said Thursday when asked if the 2,000-yard mark was realistic. "I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah."

RAMS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR RAHEEM MORRIS REUNITES WITH 3-YEAR-OLD HE SAVED FROM DROWNING

In his first year in Miami, Hill was brilliant, catching a career-high 119 passes for 1,710 yards, also a career high.

He did so with a revolving cast at quarterback as starting QB Tua Tagovailoa missed five starts while being sidelined with two documented concussions.

Hill told reporters Thursday health will play a significant role in Miami having a more consistent year in 2023.

"Obviously, staying healthy. That’s the biggest thing for all of us, and feel like some injuries derailed us from being exactly where we wanted to be at last year," Hill said, per a team transcript. "So, just staying healthy, being available for one another and just practicing fundamentals and techniques each and every week and staying accountable."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While injuries derailed Miami’s season — Tagovailoa missed Miami’s wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills — Hill avoided the injury bug, starting all 17 games in 2022.

It’s a path Hill says he’ll have to continue down if he’s to accomplish his lofty goal.

"For me, not getting injured, coming in each and every day wanting to get better, wanting to be coached," Hill said. "And I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me. I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster.

"So, just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better, and I want to break the record. And I do want to break the record. So, I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it."

In March, the Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, exercising his fifth-year option.