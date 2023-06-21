Miami-Dade police have concluded their investigation into Tyreek Hill after allegations of assault and battery, and he has avoided charges.

Multiple reports said he allegedly hit a man who was working at Haulover Marina after the two got into a disagreement Sunday.

Sports radio talk show host Andy Slater reported that Hill's crew boarded a boat without permission, and Hill slapped the employee on the back of his head. The employee did not want to press charges.

Slater says employees told police that Hill said, "I can buy you and the boat," informing them that he was "No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins."

Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina on Monday, and police confirmed the investigation was underway on Tuesday.

The receiver is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV with them.

Hill has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first seven seasons, and this past season, he was named a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time.

The 29-year-old racked up career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards.

Miami's minicamp was June 6-8. Their report date for training camp has not been announced.