New York Jets backup quarterback Mike White, who won over the fan base late in the season following another tumultuous year for Zach Wilson, is heading to an AFC East rival.

White, 27, and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million on Monday, according to ESPN.

The Florida native went 1-3 as a starter in New York, throwing for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, but he was sidelined for two games after suffering a significant rib injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

White will serve as a backup to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose fifth-year option was picked up on Friday. He is entering the fourth year on his rookie deal and is set to earn $23.2 million in guarantees.

Despite missing multiple games in 2022 with two concussions, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 9-8 record, a second-place finish in the AFC East and Miami’s first playoff berth since 2016.

White’s move to Florida comes amid New York’s push to trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett all flew out to California last week to meet with Rodgers in person.

According to multiple reports, the meeting went well with one report over the weekend indicating a deal between the two sides was "essentially done."

