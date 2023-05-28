Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey talked about his strategy when it came to direct messaging women on social media with Jake Paul in a recent conversation for Betr.

Paul, the YouTube star turned boxing phenomenon, asked Ramsey what his strategy was. Hanna Cavinder, the former Miami Hurricanes basketball player who is among the most followed collegiate athletes on TikTok, said her "twin would know" when the defensive back started to talk about it.

"I probably hit her with a heart then," Ramsey told Paul.

One of the hosts then asked, "You like them White chicks, huh?"

Ramsey replied, "I ain’t gonna lie, I don’t discriminate, boy."

The Dolphins made one of the biggest defensive acquisitions in the offseason with the trade of Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey played more than three years with Los Angeles and helped the team to a Super Bowl title during the 2021 season. He was a Pro Bowler in each season with the Rams and solidified himself as one of the best cornerbacks in football.

Ramsey played in all 17 games for Los Angeles last season. He had 88 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Miami struggled on defense last season. The 9-8 team was 18th in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed. The Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but lost in the wild-card round.

The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since the 2000 season.