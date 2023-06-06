Aaron Judge, quite literally, ran through the wall for his team.

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees slugger showed that he isn't just that, but also a stupendous right fielder.

J.D. Martinez was the tying run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he roped a fly ball to right, which Judge had to give plenty effort for. Judge extended to make the grab, and he banged into the fence and broke it right open — all with the ball in his glove for the out.

However, the catch has now drawn controversy, as Judge injured his toe and could land on the injured list for the second time this season.

When Judge broke the fence, his foot banged directly into the concrete bottom of the Dodger Stadium wall.

It may be too little too late for Judge, but the Dodgers plan on extending their padding to cover up the cement.

Judge has missed two straight games because of the injury. Manager Aaron Boone said swelling has gone down, but he is still being evaluated.

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962, and it's currently the third-oldest ballpark in the major leagues.

"They gotta make a stronger fence out there, I guess," Judge told FOX's Ken Rosenthal after the game on the broadcast.

Judge missed 11 games earlier this season due to a hip strain. If he were to miss an extended period of time, the Yankees would be in trouble, as the defending AL MVP is putting up numbers eerily similar to last season. After leading the majors last year with a 1.111 OPS thanks to a new AL record 62 home runs, he leads that category again at 1.078