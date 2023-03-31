The start of the season in Major League Baseball is always memorable for fans of the game with spring in the air and the prospect of a new season providing hope.

Opening Day for the 2023 season will be remembered for many moments, including a solo shot by the American League home run king Aaron Judge on his first swing of the season, and multiple instances of MLB’s new rules impacting the game.

However, it was one of the late games on the West Coast that provided a video that will be remembered for years to come.

A fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, wearing a Mookie Betts jersey, ran onto the outfield grass before getting to one knee and appearing to propose to someone in the stands.

Dodgers’ security quickly and brutally ended the sweet moment.

Based on the video, the proposal appeared to happen between innings in the Dodgers’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While the fan likely was unable to complete the proposal, he can at least take solace in his team starting the year with a win.

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 8-2, getting four RBI’s from catcher Will Smith.

Rookie center fielder James Outman went 2-3 from the plate, scoring three runs and adding a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

"I don’t think any moment is going to be too big for him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He’s just got a quiet confidence."

The Dodgers are coming off a 111-win season that ended against the San Diego Padres in the Divisional Series.