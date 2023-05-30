The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced immense backlash for the decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence before the team’s Pride Night game on June 16.

Their star pitcher is not on board with the decision.

Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, announced last Friday that the team will be relaunching its Christian Faith and Family Day. The veteran pitcher said it was in response to the organization's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

"I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up," Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times on Monday. "Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers]."

After initially removing the group from its Pride Night event next month, the Dodgers re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence last week and issued an apology.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the Dodgers said.

"We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades."

The left-wing group has a history of anti-Catholic messaging and shocking performances.

"I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions," Kershaw said. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with."

Kershaw said it was "tough" to see videos of the way the group portrayed Christianity and that the Christian Faith and Family Day announcement was his idea.

"As a team between my wife and I and different people that I respect, we talked a lot about the right response to this," Kershaw said. "It’s never an easy thing, because it felt like it elicited a response."

"For us, we felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don’t," Kershaw said. "And that was Jesus. So to make Christian Faith Day our response is what we felt like was the best decision."

Kershaw told The Times his issue is with the group specifically, and he has no plans to boycott the Pride Night event.

"This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or pride or anything like that," Kershaw told The Times. "This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion, that I don’t agree with."

"As a follower of Christ, we’re supposed to love everybody well," Kershaw said. "And I think that means being able to be at a lot of different places and be able to be a part of a lot of different things."

This will be the Dodgers' first faith event since 2019.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Morik contributed to this piece.