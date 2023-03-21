D.J. Fluker was a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2013 after starring at Alabama and played four seasons for the AFC West team before moving to several other teams.

Between 2017 and 2020, Fluker played for the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. His longest tenure in that span was two seasons in Seattle. However, he has not played in the NFL since 2020 when he was blocking for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The comeback story starts now.

Fluker, who was listed as 6-foot-5 and 342 pounds, is attempting to latch onto an NFL team ahead of training camp and will work out at Alabama’s upcoming pro day. According to The Score, Fluker is down to 330 pounds and appears to be back in playing shape. A video of his workouts surfaced Monday.

Fluker also tweeted a picture summing up what he has learned over the last two years since he appeared on an NFL field.

TEXANS BOLSTERING OFFENSE WITH 2 VETERAN SIGNEES AS ROOKIE QB EXPECTED TO BE DRAFTED

"The best thing I learn. Just be yourself!" he wrote.

Fluker was a national champion with Alabama three times during his collegiate career. He was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection in 2012 before turning pro.

He tried to latch onto three teams in 2021 – the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars – but could never find a spot on the 53-man roster.

Teams looking for added depth at the offensive line position could use Fluker especially as NFL teams decide to make investments at the quarterback position.