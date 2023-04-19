Newly released police body camera footage from the DUI arrest of New Jersey Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette in Florida from earlier this year shows the former Canadian hockey player mentioning his previous head coaching position with the Florida Panthers after he was pulled over while driving a golf cart.

Bodycam footage obtained by South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater shows the moment Brunette and another passenger were pulled over on Feb. 1 while driving a golf cart in the Deerfield Beach area.

Officers pulled over Brunette after he failed to stop at two stop signs.

DEVILS COACH ANDREW BRUNETTE ARRESTED ON DUI CHARGE WHILE DRIVING GOLF CART

Brunette informed officers that he did not have his driver’s license on him, but that he was "a block away" from his home. He was later questioned about having consumed any alcohol, to which he admitted that he had "a beer."

He then clarified that he had "two beers."

Later the bodycam footage showed Brunette performing a field sobriety test, but he stopped and began to walk, saying, "All right, I gotta call my lawyer."

The officers then attempt to restrain him, and one can be heard saying, "You f---ing fight me, and you’re going to f---ing regret it."

While in police custody, Brunette then said, "You know I coached the Florida Panthers?" before adding, "Yeah, you don’t care."

One officer responded: "No disrespect, but no."

According to an ESPN report at the time, Brunette was charged with a DUI and two counts of disobeying a stop or yield sign.

An attorney for Brunette told Slater: "Mr. Brunette was neither drunk nor impaired. We look forward to Mr. Brunette being vindicated of this accusation."

After taking over as interim head coach last season, Brunette led the Panthers to the Presidents’ Trophy with a 51-18-6 record. However, the Panthers would lose in the second round of the playoffs.

After the season, Brunette didn’t retain the head coach position. It went to Paul Maurice instead.

The video comes after the Devils suffered a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.