The greatest player of all-time debate has made its way to Major League Baseball and with more than 100 years of history, there are scores of players who could be argued as the GOAT.

Baseball fans alike have started to see Shohei Ohtani for what he is becoming – one of the greatest two-way players of all time, only really comparable to New York Yankees great Babe Ruth, who was the home run king when he retired and also a decent pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

But who’s the GOAT?

"Whenever I’m asked who the GOAT in baseball is, I always say Ruth," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on "OutKick the Show" with Clay Travis. "You can argue Willie Mays or maybe Ted Williams – the best hitter of all time. And I say, look, Ruth was the greatest home run hitter of his era, one of the best ever, but he was also one of the best pitchers of his era. They just decided to move him to outfield once he went to the Yankees.

"But I mean this guy was a Hall of Fame pitcher too. And to do both of those – now Ruth, kind of, he started to hit and once he started to hit he stopped pitching. Ohtani is doing both right now. And I think he’s the top star in baseball because how the hell do you do that. No one’s been able to do that at that level in baseball history for the last 100 years."

Ohtani is doing Ruthian things on the basepaths.

Héctor Gómez, an MLB insider for Z101 Digital, tweeted earlier this month interesting stats about the two.

Ruth had 159 home runs in his first 674 games and had a 35-18 pitching record in his first 455 innings pitched. Ohtani had 160 home runs in his first 674 career games and a pitching record of 35-19 through 455 innings pitched.

In June, Ohtani broke a mark set by Ruth. He hit 14 home runs in the month and surpassed Ruth for the most homers by a player who also appeared as a starting pitcher in the same month.

Ohtani is now rumored to be on the move as it appears unlikely that he re-signs with the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason.