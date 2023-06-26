Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman made an appearance at a Pride parade in Houston on Sunday and clapped back at the negative comments he received on Instagram.

Rodman posted a picture of himself on Instagram greeting parade-goers while wearing a green skirt and a hat with a smiley face on it along with sunglasses over his face.

"Love will Always win," he wrote on Instagram. "Happy Pride."

However, Rodman received several negative comments on the post and as the remarks piled up, he posted a message on his Instagram Stories addressing the haters.

"Do your research guys," he wrote, "#beenhim."

His words were posted on top of a collage showing various pictures of Rodman during the prime of his NBA career wearing a wedding dress and other outfits that were deemed controversial for the time.

In 2019, Rodman talked to Business Insider about the attitudes toward LGBTQ athletes in the sports realm as some professional players stared to come out publicly as gay. Rodman estimated at the time that about 10-20% of pro athletes were a part of the LGBTQ community.

He also spoke about the 1995 Sports Illustrated cover which he posed in drag. He said he received a ton of praise from the gay community.

"They didn’t know the fact that when [they] shot that cover for the Sports Illustrated that that was the best-selling Sports Illustrated ever," Rodman said. "And then the gay community started to reach out to me and said, ‘Wow, we never knew that our community can be represented like that in sports.’ And people didn’t know at the time that I was doing that."

He added that he never thought it was a big deal.

"I was, you know, doing all the drag clubs, I was dressing in drag. I was dressing in women’s clothes. I was doing lingerie and stuff like that and people in the gay community started embracing me," he said.

"If you’re gay. I didn’t give a damn."