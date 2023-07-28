Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado in December with the belief that he would be competing in the Pac-12 conference.

While Sanders will go against Pac-12 competition in his first year as head coach of a Power 5 program, it will only be for one season.

The Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution Thursday allowing CU to join the Big 12 conference starting in the 2024-25 academic year.

It will be a homecoming for the Buffaloes, who left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 in 2011.

Sanders applauded the move as he prepares for his first season in Boulder.

"If everything I'm hearing is true, I applaud our [Athletic Director] Rick George for choosing the best scenario for all athletics at CU," Sanders told 247 Sports. "This move is a game changer, and we plan on changing the game."

George said Thursday that the change in conferences will only benefit Sanders on the recruiting trail.

"I will tell you there's tremendous benefits for being in the Big 12 for the direction that Coach Prime is going as it relates to recruiting," George said, according to ESPN. "Being able to play in Orlando against UCF, where he's recruited very heavily. The state of Texas has always been a priority for us, and now playing four teams in that area. ... I tried to include all of our coaches in this, and Coach Prime certainly and I had conversations about this, as well as I did with other coaches."

While the move appears to please Sanders, it is the latest blow to the Pac-12 conference, which will lose USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024.

"The Pac-12 is comprised of world-leading universities and athletic programs who share a commitment to developing the next generation of leaders, supporting student-athletes’ academic and athletic excellence, and broad-based athletic success," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "We remain committed to our shared values and to continuing to invest in our student-athletes. Today’s decision by the University of Colorado has done nothing to disrupt that commitment.

"We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continued success and growth. Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring new fans, markets, excitement and value to the Pac-12."

Colorado will open the 2023 season against a Big 12 opponent in TCU.