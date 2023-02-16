First-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was present on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII last week, and "Prime Time" had a lot to say.

When asked whether recently retired quarterback Tom Brady’s record of seven Super Bowls would ever be broken, Sanders said no one will be willing to make the sacrifices necessary to surpass him.

"This culture ain’t built like that," Sanders told USA Today Sports. "This culture wants every darn dime it can get. So, you have to sacrifice some things to be in that position, and I don’t think this culture is ready to make those types of sacrifices."

Sanders also joined "The Rich Eisen Show," and his comments regarding what he looks for in recruits were illuminating.

"Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different," Sanders told Eisen last week. "We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.

Sanders said he looks for similar attributes in offensive linemen, but his criteria are different for the defensive side of the football.

"Defensive linemen is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch," Sanders continued. "I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it.

"It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it."

Sanders just completed his first recruiting class at Colorado, making a big splash on Signing Day and pulling in the 21st-ranked class and a top-five transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

"We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry," Sanders said. "We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.

"Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community."