Deion Sanders has the Colorado Buffaloes 3-0 to start the season and has the entire college football world keeping a watchful eye on what he’s doing in Boulder.

Sanders took the Colorado job after Jackson State wrapped up the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship with hopes of turning around a Buffaloes team that won only one game during the 2022 season. Gone were the days of Kordell Stewart, Rashaan Salaam and Michael Westbrook – or so everyone thought.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Coach Prime" came into the program and turned things on their head. He received some criticism for how he was so open with players from the old regime as he encouraged them to enter the transfer portal and look for playing time elsewhere.

In an interview with "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Sanders was pressed about whether he believed the so-called "scorched Earth policy" was good for the sport. The Pro Football Hall of Famer said it wasn’t his job to lie the student-athletes on the team.

"I think truth is good for the kids. We’re so busy lying we don’t even recognize the truth no more in society. We want everybody to feel good. That’s not the way life is," he said. "Now, it is my job to make sure I have what we need to win. That makes a lot of people feel good – winning does."

COLORADO'S TRAVIS HUNTER COULD BE 'OUT FOR A FEW WEEKS' AFTER LATE HIT, DEION SANDERS SAYS

Sanders explained the way the team played in 2022 and in previous years was just as much on the players as it was on the coaches. He said he came to the "conclusion that a multitude of them couldn’t help us get to where we wanted to go" and if players were affected by his words – then they weren’t for this team either.

"If you went for that, if you were able to let words run you off, you ain’t for us because we’re an old-school staff. We coach hard. We coach tough. We’re disciplined. If you’re allowing verbiage to run you off because you don’t feel secure with your ability – you ain’t for us," he said.

Colorado topped Colorado State, 43-35, in double overtime on Saturday night.

The Buffaloes have a date with Oregon next Saturday.