Life came at Alek Monoah fast.

Last season, he dominated the All-Star Game, striking out three of the four batters he faced. He parlayed that into a third-place finish in the AL Cy Young Award vote. On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced was optioned to the Florida Complex League — the lowest level of minor league baseball in North America.

Monoah had a more-than-promising rookie season in 2021, going 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts. But hardly anyone could have seen what was coming in 2022.

He turned into one of the best pitchers in baseball, pitching to a 2.24 ERA, the fourth-lowest in all of baseball. His 0.99 WHIP was also the 10th-lowest mark.

However, what was once looked at has just a slump has turned into something much more. His ERA this season is up to 6.36.

Manoah's optioning comes less than 24 hours after he lasted just one-third of an inning against the defending champion Houston Astros after allowing six earned runs on seven hits, including a grand slam by Corey Julks.

The 25-year-old leads the majors with 42 walks allowed in 13 starts. He walked just 51 in 31 outings last year.

Manoah has pitched in the sixth inning just once since April 22. Monday was Manoah's fourth outing this season of allowing at least five earned.

Manoah's season was so good last year, he was tabbed the Blue Jays' Game 1 starter in the postseason, and he wasn't worried one bit.

"I had a coach that used to say, ‘Pressure is something that you put in your tires,'" Manoah said ahead of that AL wild card series start. "This is just baseball. It’s just a game, just gotta go out there and have some fun and leave the pressure for your tires."

The Blue Jays are 33-28, which puts them at an 87-win pace. However, with how good the AL East has been, they sit in fourth place in the division and 9.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.