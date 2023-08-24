DeAndre Hopkins may be focused on the Tennessee Titans since joining the team this offseason, but he couldn’t hold back his thoughts on his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, trading away linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants.

Simmons was the Cardinals’ No. 8 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, but on Thursday, he was traded to the Giants for a seventh-round pick.

While he may be an expiring contract, as Arizona didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, Hopkins believes the Giants fleeced the Cards.

"The Giants just got a steal in @isaiahsimmons25, 7th rounder," Hopkins posted on X, formerly Twitter, with a couple of laughing emojis.

Hopkins and Simmons developed a bond on and off the field when the veteran receiver was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cardinals during Simmons’ rookie year in 2020. They were seen at various events off the field throughout Hopkins’ three years with the organization.

The Cardinals, not expecting to re-sign Simmons, wanted to get something in return for an expiring contract. But the Giants are hoping they can take advantage of the little draft capital exchanged to harness the talent of a top 10 NFL Draft pick that the Cardinals weren’t able to accomplish.

Simmons came out of Clemson as a freak athlete on their defense. He considered himself a safety, but at the NFL level, that didn’t pan out well as he struggled to start his career. He transitioned to linebacker full time, and while he’s gotten better, the Cardinals didn’t see what they wanted.

That led to Simmons’ fifth-year option not being picked up, and thus 2023 being the final year of his rookie contract.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had Simmons rated as his best defensive player on the draft board in 2020, according to SNY. He loved his athleticism and believed he would work well in his scheme.

Martindale requires his defenders to be versatile, aggressive, and most of all in the front seven, determined to get to the quarterback. No team blitzed more than the Giants last season.

The Giants saw an opportunity of low risk, high reward in Simmons, a talent who they clearly believe can show his true potential in East Rutherford this season.

Hopkins believes that to be the case, too, as the Cardinals try to rebuild after a 4-13 campaign last season.

They also traded offensive tackle Josh Jones and a seventh-round pick (unknown if it’s the Giants’ pick) to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-round pick on Thursday after the Simmons deal.