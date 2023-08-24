New York Mets fans have been calling for Dwight "Doc" Gooden’s and Darryl Strawberry’s numbers to be retired by the franchise.

The Mets will oblige.

The team announced that Gooden’s No. 16 and Strawberry’s No. 18 will be retired in separate ceremonies at Citi Field during the 2024 season, honoring the key members of the 1986 World Series team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gooden and Strawberry are the fourth and fifth players whose numbers owner Steve Cohen has retired since he bought the team in 2020.

"I’m thrilled that two iconic members of the 1986 championship club will have their numbers retired in 2024," Cohen said in a statement.

"Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden each had an enormous impact on our franchise and it’s my honor to continue our commitment to celebrating our wonderful history."

METS' PETE ALONSO FEELS ‘LIKE A PIECE OF CRAP’ AFTER THROWING FIRST HIT INTO STANDS

These two Mets legends will join Willie Mays (No. 24), fellow ’86 World Series teammate Keith Hernandez (17), Jerry Koosman (36), Mike Piazza (31), Tom Seaver (41), Gil Hodges (14) and Casey Stengel (37) in the rafters. Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 also hangs at Citi Field as it was retired by the league.

Strawberry was the NL Rookie of the Year when he debuted for the Mets 1983, who took him first overall in the 1980 MLB Amateur Draft. The 21-year-old hit .257/.336/.512 with 26 homers and 74 RBI across 122 games that year, and he was just getting started in a Mets uniform.

Strawberry would end up collecting seven straight All-Star appearances from 1984 to 1990 in a Mets uniform. He hit a total of 252 homers with 733 RBI over his eight years with the franchise.

"When I got the call from Steve, I welled up with tears of joy," Strawberry said, per the Mets.

"I had some ups and downs, but in the end, I am proud of my time in New York. I owe so much to Mets fans – they are simply the best. It’s really amazing to me that No. 18 will be forever remembered. I would like to thank the Hall of Fame committee and especially Steve and Alex Cohen."

When Gooden burst on the scene in 1984 at just 19 years old, he was a sensation for the Mets. He led MLB with 276 strikeouts with a 2.60 ERA over 218 innings in 31 appearances, becoming the NL Rookie of the Year.

While many believed he should’ve won the Cy Young Award in ’84, he secured it in 1985 with an even better stat line that included a 1.53 ERA, 24 wins, 16 complete games, 276.2 innings and 268 strikeouts.

Gooden finished 11 seasons with the Mets, owning a 3.10 ERA over 2,169.2 innings with 1,875 strikeouts.

JUSTIN VERLANDER ADDRESSES METS ‘DIVA’ RUMORS THAT ALLEGEDLY TICKED OFF MAX SCHERZER

"I was completely overwhelmed when I got the call," Gooden said via the Mets’ statement.

"I want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans who supported me through the good times and bad times. I couldn’t have made it through without their encouragement. There is no greater honor a player can receive than having his number retired."

"This would make my mother and father extremely proud, and I know they are looking down from heaven smiling."

Strawberry and Gooden’s careers were tainted by their drug problems, with Gooden’s career as a Met ending with an MLB suspension for 60 days after violating his drug aftercare program in June 1994. He would become a free agent and was then suspended by the league for the entirety of the 1995 season for repeated violations.

Gooden ended his career a two-time World Series champion (one with the New York Yankees in 1996) with four All-Star appearances.

Strawberry won three World Series, including the ’96 title with the Yankees as well as 1998 as a member of the Bronx Bombers. He made eight All-Star games, had two Silver Slugger awards and was a Home Run Derby co-champion in 1986.