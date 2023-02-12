Damar Hamlin's entire life has changed in the six weeks, and it started with a life-threatening incident on "Monday Night Football."

The Buffalo Bills safety went into a cardiac arrest after making a tackle, and medical staff had to perform CPR for over nine minutes - he spent over a week in the hospital after once being in critical condition.

Hamlin's popularity throughout the football world skyrocketed, which he admits has been somewhat uncomfortable as "a person who…[likes] my privacy."

However, despite his life, quite literally, almost ending on the football field, he's seeing the positive out of the situation.

"This situation kind of just brought me to the light of the world. Which is a good thing," Hamlin told FOX Sports' Michael Strahan, adding that the hardest part about the last few weeks has been processing his emotions. "Because I really feel like I stand for so much good and I want to be a good example for communities around the world. There's a reason behind everything."

Hamlin said he was feeling "super normal" and getting ready for the playoff push in that Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But after he was reminded he won the game of life by doctors (after asking them if the Bills won the game), he later found out that over $9 million had been donated to his charity toy drive that initially had a goal of just $2,500.

The charity raising so much money and the support he was given while in the hospital was almost unthinkable.

"I couldn't even believe it. It just showed the unity of our league and the entire world," he said. "I really feel like the whole situation showed that we can all come together. It was just a surreal moment."

Now that Hamlin continues to recover, he now has one more goal: To play football again.

"Eventually. That's always the goal," he said. "As a competitor, I'm trying to do things just to keep advancing my situation, but I'm allowing that to be in God's hands. I'm just thankful He gave me a second chance."