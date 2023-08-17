Dalvin Cook was in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday as he officially became a member of the New York Jets.

It’s been a long offseason for the running back, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier as a cap casualty.

But Cook finally chose a team after visiting with a few, one primed for a Super Bowl run.

When asked by reporters why he chose the Jets, Cook said the team's new four-time MVP quarterback was a key reason. Rodgers and Cook had been NFC North rivals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Being on the other side of that for the last six years, you know, I couldn't be on the other side no more," Cook explained. "I got the chance to go join them and help them win. … That was a big thing to come over here."

It's not a surprise the Jets and Cook connected when he was released from the Vikings. The Jets were pulling out all the stops, and GM Joe Douglas used his generous cap space to quickly revamp the offense, the Jets’ Achilles heel in 2022.

New York went 7-10, and many argued the Jets may have broken their 12-year playoff drought with an upgrade a quarterback. Zach Wilson struggled and was benched.

In addition to Rodgers and Cook, the Jets added wide receivers Mecole Hardman Jr., Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb for new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The running backs room was already solid with Breece Hall looking to bounce back after tearing an ACL as a rookie. Michael Carter also provides a versatile pass catcher at the position.

Cook brings four Pro Bowl selections to the Jets, which includes four straight seasons with over 1,100 yards rushing. With their solid depth chart, the Jets won’t have to overwork Cook, who got a deal worth up to $8.6 million.