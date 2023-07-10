A prominent cycling event announced changes to its category policy on Friday weeks after transgender competitor Austin Killips’ win created a stir on social media.

The Belgian Waffle Ride saw Killips win in Hendersonville, North Carolina, back in June. After criticism online, organizers said the new policy – which includes an open category – will take effect on Aug. 1. The next Belgian Waffle Ride will take place in Cedar City, Utah, on Aug. 26.

"Monuments of Cycling and the Belgian Waffle Ride events are committed to ensuring that all participants have equal access and opportunities to participate in our cycling events in a fair manner while preserving the integrity of the sport and respecting international regulations," a news release read. "The organization does so with the full intent to foster positive, world-class experiences that promote personal growth and healthy competition."

Organizers said there will be three categories for the next events – female, male and open.

"Female: In the interest of protecting the parity of sports between women and men, racers who were born female may compete in the classification.

"Male: Racers who were born and/or identify as male may compete in this classification.

"Open: All racers, regardless of gender identification, may compete in this classification."

Organizers also determined award money for the top cyclists.

"We will award equal amounts of prize money for each of these three categories. Typically, the top three of each category will be awarded prize money. Some races, the top five may be awarded prize money."

Killips finished ahead of Paige Onweller and Flavia. Killips beat out Onweller by about four minutes and Oliveira by seven minutes.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova and former Olympic British distance runner Mara Yamauchi were among those to pan Killips’ victory on social media.