Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett died Friday following a battle with an undisclosed health issue. He was 76.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said.

The Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter was known for a long list of hit songs, including "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." The "Margaritaville" singer also developed a lucrative business empire.

In 2005, Buffett etched his name in the Wrigley Field history books when he became the first musician to perform at the historic ballpark.

The Cubs were on the road Saturday for a series against the Cincinnati Reds, but the team's verified social media channel paid tribute to the legendary musician.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett. Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue," the Cubs wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

"The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans."

Buffett returned to perform at Wrigley in 2017 and 2018.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Buffett developed a friendship with folk and country singer Steve Goodman, who is credited with writing the "Go Cubs Go" song. Goodman died in 1984.

Buffett told the Tribune in 2017 it was emotional for him to play at Wrigley Field because of his friendship with Goodman.

Several other big-name musicians have followed in Buffett's footsteps since his 2005 concert. Billy Joel, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and others have performed at Wrigley.