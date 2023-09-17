Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Zach Wilson had three interceptions in his first start after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles tendon injury, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Jets 30-10 on Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb had 143 yards receiving, and Brandon Aubrey kicked five field goals in the 28-year-old rookie's second game as the Cowboys (2-0) finished a season-opening sweep of the New York. Dallas routed the Giants 40-0 in the opener.

Wilson threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to get the Jets (1-1) within three points in the second quarter and ran for 36 yards on a drive to a field goal for an eight-point halftime deficit.

But New York had just 147 yards outside the long TD, and four second-half turnovers left little doubt for Dallas.

Wilson, who was sacked three times a week after Dallas dropped the Giants' Daniel Jones seven times, was picked off by Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Trevon Diggs.

Dalvin Cook lost a fumble when Micah Parsons, who had two sacks, ripped the ball out of his arms just before Cook was tackled. Parsons got up and ran to the end zone, but was ruled down on review.

Prescott's TD tosses were to tight ends, including rookie Luke Schoonmaker's first career score on a 1-yarder after Brandin Echols was called for pass interference in the end zone. Jake Ferguson had the first score from 4 yards.

With new sidekick Brandin Cooks sidelined by a knee injury a week after his Dallas debut, Lamb didn't look like he needed much help while tying a career high with 11 catches.

Lamb helped set up both Dallas touchdowns. The first was a 25-yard catch followed by a 20-yarder after Garrett Wilson's TD when he hung on despite landing on a shoulder after getting upended by Tony Adams.

Prescott targeted Lamb so much — 13 times, two shy of his career high — it was almost one too many. Sauce Gardner stepped in front of one of the throws and would have had a pick-6 to put the Jets in front before halftime but the ball slipped through his hands.

Prescott was 31 of 38 for 255 yards and Tony Pollard had 72 yards rushing. Wilson finished 12 of 27 for 170 yards.

SIDELINED COACH

Dallas defensive assistant Sharrif Floyd was taken off the field in the second half over medical concerns. He went down on the sideline and was attended to before going to the medical tent. From there, Floyd was escorted to the locker room.

INJURIES

Jets: Adams injured his hamstring when he upended Lamb and didn't return. ... CB Michael Carter II injured an elbow in the first half.

Cowboys: CB Jourdan Lewis made his season debut after missing the final 10 games last season with a broken foot. ... LG Chuma Edoga, who has started in place of Tyler Smith in both games as Smith recovers from a hamstring injury, left in the second half with an elbow issue. He was replaced by undrafted rookie T.J. Bass. ... RG Zack Martin injured an ankle when Pollard ran into the back of him on a carry.