Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not had the best start to training camp, and he’s been criticized for throwing a few bad interceptions in early practices.

It also doesn’t help that his teammates are talking trash.

Things got tense between Prescott and Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs in Tuesday afternoon’s practice.

While in the red zone, Prescott scrambled out of the pocket after not liking his passing options, and the defense stopped him in his tracks as it converged on him without taking him to the ground.

Diggs liked what he saw from the defense and talked some trash.

"Box! Box!" Diggs yelled at Prescott, likely referring to having Prescott trapped on the play.

After hearing the veteran signal-caller’s rebuttal, Diggs had his own.

Warning: Explicit Language

"Shut yo b---- a—up," Diggs said before jogging away from Prescott, who continued to yell in Diggs’ direction.

Prescott appeared to toss the ball toward Diggs as he made his way back to the huddle.

Unless Diggs clarifies the exchange, fans will draw their own conclusions.

Prescott had been in the spotlight even before training camp began. He vowed to minimize his interceptions this season, saying he won’t throw double-digit picks this season despite being tied for the league lead last year with 15.

That’s why fans have been chirping at Prescott for the bad interception he threw to Malik Hooker on a pass intended for his new target, Brandin Cooks, Monday.

Prescott will continue to be closely scrutinized as the franchise quarterback for "America’s Team."

And the Cowboys will hope Prescott cleans things up before a Week 1 primetime meeting on the road with the New York Giants.