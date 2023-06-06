The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Antonio Callaway Monday just days after he was arrested in Florida over the weekend during a routine traffic stop, the team announced.

Callaway, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, was released following a brief stint with the Cowboys.

The former fourth-round draft pick was signed to the practice squad in November but did not play in a regular season game. He signed a futures contract in January, but according to ESPN, he did not appear in the final two OTA sessions open to the media.

Callaway’s arrest comes days after South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater reported that he had been arrested in Miami on Saturday.

According to the report, Callaway was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding.

The officer reportedly requested identification from everyone in the car including Callaway. He complied which in turn revealed that the wideout had a warrant for allegedly driving with a suspended license and failing to pay.

Callaway was drafted by the Browns out of the University of Florida in 2018. In his rookie season, he hauled in 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns in 11 starts. The following year he was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Callaway had short stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with Dallas.