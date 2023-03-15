Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have parted ways.

Elliott has spent all seven of his seasons in the NFL in Dallas, but he was released on Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed. The three-time Pro Bowl running back will be designated as a post-June 1 cut.

Elliott had a relatively down season in 2022, and became the secondary option behind Tony Pollard in the Cowboys' rushing attack.

The 27-year-old is coming off career lows in rush attempts, rush yards and rushing average. But, the team did previously express an interest in keeping Elliott with the Cowboys for 2023.

Jones released a statement Wednesday confirming the decision to move on from Elliott.

"We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well. This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team," Jones said.

"Moments like this comes, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made. For the franchise. For me personally. For players too. We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and a player. That will never change."

Elliot did manage to account for 12 touchdowns this past season. He signed a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019, but has been on a decline ever since. A knee injury sidelined him for two games in 2022, and when he returned he wore a brace for the rest of the year.

The roster move is expected to save the Cowboys more than $10 million, per Over the Cap.

Dallas placed the franchise tag on Pollard, guaranteeing him a one-year tender at $10.1 million.

Pollard suffered a season-ending injury in the divisional round playoff game against the 49ers that required surgery to repair. He rushed for 1,007 yards last season and scored nine touchdowns.

Elliott is one of the best running backs in Cowboys history. He has racked up 8,262 rushing yards in his career, which currently places him third on the all-time list in rushing for the franchise. Elliott only trails Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

He is the league's second-leading active rusher, only behind Derrick Henry.

Elliott’s run with the Cowboys has a bizarre ending. On his final play, Elliott snapped the ball to quarterback Dak Prescott during a desperate trick play to end the divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers.

Elliot led the league in rushing yards per game in three consecutive seasons from 2016-2018. He also led the NFL in rushing yards twice in 2016 and 2018.