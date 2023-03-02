Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made it perfectly clear where he differed in philosophies with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

McCarthy took over as head coach before the start of the 2020 season. The Cowboys were 14th in yards gained and 17th in points scored that season as they finished 6-10. In 2021, the offense improved dramatically as they finished first in points scored and yards gained. The offense did not taper off too much despite Dak Prescott’s injury to start the 2022 season as Dallas was fourth in points scored and 11th in yards gained.

However, there was a coaching change in 2023 as Moore was relieved from his duties as offensive coordinator. Moore was the quarterbacks coach in 2018 and was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2019.

McCarthy told reporters he wanted to run the ball more.

"I’ve been where Kellen has been: Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up," McCarthy said, via the New York Post. "But I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league.

"I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with a number of wins and a championship. And if we have to give up some production and take care of the ball better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do."

McCarthy added he thought Prescott needed a "new voice" moving forward.

The Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer, who had served as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The 2008 Jets and the Seahawks’ offensive from 2018-2020 were the only teams that finished in the top 10 in points scored.

Moore took the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator job.