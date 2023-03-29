Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appeared to be excited when the NFL passed the rule that certain players will be able to wear the No. 0 starting with the 2023 season.

All players, excluding offensive and defensive linemen, will be able to wear the No. 0. Offensive lineman are limited to numbers between 50 and 79 while defensive linemen can choose a number from 50 to 79 to 90 to 99.

Parsons, listed as a linebacker, has chosen to wear No. 11 since he entered the NFL from Penn State in 2021. According to NFL Shop, Parsons was No. 2 in jersey sales in 2022.

And so when he tweeted Tuesday about the possibility of wearing No. 0 for the upcoming 2023 season and beyond, you could understand why some Cowboys fans were not happy.

"Im switching!! Agent 0 coming soon!" Parsons initially tweeted.

It garnered plenty of fan reactions.

But the Cowboys star later suggested he was going to stick with No. 11.

Parsons has emerged as a fearsome defender for the Cowboys since breaking into the league. In 2022 alone, he had 65 total tackles and 13.5 sacks on his way to his second consecutive Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections.

Parsons was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, racking up 84 tackles and 13 sacks during the season. In the last two seasons, Dallas has been ranked in the top 10 in points allowed.