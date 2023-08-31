The Los Angeles Rams sorely missed their star receiver last year, going 5-12 despite winning the Super Bowl the previous season.

All eyes were on the 2023 season once Cooper Kupp was done for the year.

And this season may start without him.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday Kupp suffered a setback with a hamstring injury and is considered "day to day." The Rams kick off their season Sept. 10.

Kupp injured his hamstring Aug. 1 but returned to practice on a limited basis a couple of weeks later. Last week, Kupp said he was on track to play, but the latest news puts that in doubt.

The 30-year-old had sky-high expectations after a 2021 season that included a Triple Crown of being named Offensive Player of the Year, winning a Super Bowl ring and being named Super Bowl MVP. Kupp inked a three-year, $80 million extension in June 2022, but a high ankle sprain in Week 10 kept him out the remainder of the season.

When he was on the field, he remained dominant. In just nine games last season, he caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns. Through his first eight games, he was on pace for 153 catches, 1,728 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In his Triple Crown season, he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 scores.

It was a tough season all around for the Rams, who also lost Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald to injuries. Their 12 losses are the most ever by a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Rams' first game of the season is on the road against the division rival Seattle Seahawks, a wild-card team last season.