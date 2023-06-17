A new video of Conor McGregor and the alleged victim of a sexual assault surfaced Saturday as the UFC star faces serious accusations about an incident at Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The video, obtained by TMZ Sports, appeared to show McGregor and the victim at a club after the alleged rape took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The video showed McGregor and the woman talking and then the former UFC champ leaving the area.

Ariel Mitchell, the victim’s lawyer, told the outlet the video showed the two were "visibly awkwardly interacting with each other."

"My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable," Mitchell said. "This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident."

McGregor’s attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, also commented on the video.

"While the claimant’s story has changed yet again, our account of the evening has never changed," the statement said. "This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation."

The allegations initially surfaced Thursday. Mitchell sent letters to the NBA and the Miami Heat detailing her client’s allegations.

On Friday, a separate video from TMZ Sports appeared to show McGregor lead the woman to a bathroom by the hand. Several people were seen standing by the door before it was shut.

Following the release of the video, Mitchell told the outlet her client and McGregor had been together at a club inside the arena before the incident. McGregor then left to use the restroom, but she was soon told by a man wearing a Denver Nuggets jersey that "Conor told me to come get you."

Mitchell told the outlet her client had been under the impression that they were leaving the arena as previously discussed and "did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video."

Llanes said the "claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story" following the video’s release.

"After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown."

But Mitchell, in a statement to Fox News Digital, denied the notion that the accusations were "false" or an attempted "shakedown."

"Mr. McGregor‘s team can say this is a shakedown, these allegations are false, but the video is clear. A soon-to-be married man with a fourth baby on the way is himself leading a woman he doesn’t know and not his pregnant fiancée into the bathroom," said Mitchell.

"Until Conor’s team offers an explanation to that, we are not interested in commenting further. We are working with the police and have been since the onset of this incident. We are looking forward to justice being served."

The Heat and the NBA both said they were aware of the allegations. The Miami Police Department told ESPN it is investigating a report filed on Sunday but would not comment further.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.