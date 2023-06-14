UFC star Conor McGregor appeared to downplay the punches he delivered to Miami Heat mascot Burnie during Game 4 of the NBA Finals last week.

McGregor spoke to TMZ Sports on Tuesday and said he talked to the person in the costume and there was no animosity between the two.

"The mascot is good. It was a skit, and all is well," he told the outlet. "I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great. It was all part of the show."

McGregor and Burnie were at halfcourt during a timeout and the MMA fighter punched Burnie twice. The person in the costume briefly sought medical attention. The team said Sunday the employee received pain medication and was resting at home.

McGregor was at the arena as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray. The mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear for a boxing match. McGregor connected with a left hook and then punched the mascot again when he fell to the floor.

He tried to "spray" the mascot with the pain-relief product before he was taken off the floor.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra lauded the toughness of the man in the suit.

"That’s the Miami Heat toughness we’re talking about," Spoelstra said Sunday. "He should’ve been allowed, you know, to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is but he’s tough. He can take a punch and get back out there."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.