The Washington Commanders are revamping their offensive line, signing one veteran with two Super Bowl rings under his belt, and another with a fantastic comeback story after a gruesome injury that occurred while playing at FedEx Field.

Former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie is reportedly joining his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Washington on a three-year, $24 million deal, per NFL journalist Ari Meirov.

Former New York Giants guard/center Nick Gates is also heading to the Commanders on a three-year deal as well with a maximum value of $18 million, per NFL Network. Gates has $8 million of that guaranteed as well.

Starting with Wylie, he has experience as a guard, but Washington is looking to bolster their right tackle position and they jumped at the chance of reuniting him with Bieniemy.

Wylie was a staple on the right side for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes this past season, starting every regular-season game and playoff game at right tackle. The Eastern Michigan product went undrafted in 2018, but landed with the Chiefs and became an immediate presence on their line at right guard.

He’s done nothing but play at a high level in his five years with Kansas City, which has produced two Super Bowl rings already in his career.

As for Gates, he’s an incredible comeback story with the Giants. In Week 3 of the 2021 season, Gates went down with Big Blue to face Washington and he suffered a devastating leg injury that required seven different surgeries to repair.

Gates broke his fibula and tibia on the field, and it was an injury that almost ended his career. Through long and grueling recovery, Gates was able to return to the football field with the Giants in 2022.

Gates played in eight of the Giants’ final nine regular season games, working in a rotation at left guard. He was also the team’s starting left guard for both playoff games.

Looking ahead to his time in Washington, the Commanders will likely view Gates as the team’s starting center, however competition could come by the start of training camp. Wylie, on the other hand, figures to be the team’s starting right tackle going into the season.