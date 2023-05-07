The Washington Commanders are reportedly "all-in" on Sam Howell to take the reins as the starting quarterback for the 2023 season and beyond, but it appeared they had a backup plan just in case his development didn't go as planned.

Howell only appeared in one game during the season and was 11-of-19 for 169 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Washington mostly used Tyler Heinicke and Carson Wentz in 2022. ESPN reported Saturday that Howell will be given the first opportunity at the starting job in 2023.

Before the 2022 season kicked off, Washington reportedly "called every team that might have a quarterback available" before they acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. The Commanders also got in touch with Andrew Luck, ESPN reported.

Luck hasn’t played since the 2018 season and with weeks to go before the 2019 season, he abruptly retired from the NFL. Indianapolis hasn’t been the same since and went with several veteran quarterbacks before landing Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft.

Luck had 4,593 passing yards and 39 touchdown passes. He was the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year.

He told ESPN he retired due to the multitude of injuries he suffered.

"To play quarterback, you're not allowed to worry about anything except the task at hand," Luck explained. "And that seeps into other areas of life. It's not the healthiest way to live."

Luck’s priorities began to shift and questioned his desire to play football. To preserve his physical and mental health, he decided to call it quits.