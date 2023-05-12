Dan Snyder has officially agreed to sell the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris.

The deal needs approval from the other NFL owners. Twenty-four of them must approve it before it's final.

The new ownership group includes Harris, his longtime business partner David Blitzer and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fan base," Harris said in a statement Friday.

"Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced firsthand excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture. We look forward to … having the honor to serve as responsible and accountable stewards of the Commanders franchise moving forward."

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners," Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. "We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years."

JAGUARS MAY BE FORCED TO PLAY ELSEWHERE AS STADIUM UNDERGOES RENOVATIONS

Snyder has been under fire in recent years and has faced pressure to sell the team. The team changed its original nickname following racial unrest in 2020, and the organization was fined $10 million following an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

Congress began investigating the team in October 2021 when allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct arose after Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stepped down following the leak of emails with then-Commanders team President Bruce Allen.

Reports of the sale said the team would sell for around $6 billion.

Harris also owns the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.