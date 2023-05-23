Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay may have upset some of his fanbase when he excluded Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning from his all-time greatest NFL player list over the weekend.

But after some thought and backlash, the longtime owner made a readjustment.

Over the weekend, Irsay tweeted a list of his "Top 5 Greatest NFL Players of All Time." He listed Jim Brown, a nine-time Pro Bowl running back and five-time NFL rushing leader, as his number one followed by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and two-time Super Bowl champ and Denver Broncos legend John Elway.

He listed Hall of Fame defensive ends Deacon Jones and Reggie White as No. 4 and No. 5, but made no mention of Manning who spent the majority of his career in Indianapolis.

The tweet stirred the Colts fan base and late Monday night, Irsay tweeted out an amendment to his list.

Brown, Jones, and White remained in their place but Irsay put Brady and Manning "neck-and-neck" and No. 2.

Irsay followed up his correction with another explanation on Tuesday, saying that "when it comes to changing a franchise," Manning is a clear no. 1.

Irsay initially defended placing Elway over Manning, a five-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl champ, and 14-time Pro Bowl selection, but time and pressure may have changed his mind.