Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is not sold on quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Despite concern over his experience leading up to draft night, Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 overall pick.

Parsons was among those who questioned the decision.

"I don’t necessarily love the pick," he said during Bleacher Report’s live coverage of the draft.

"I think the Justin Fields and the Jalen Hurts and those guys made this pick more valuable than it was. You know, that threat of the legs and what’s going on in the league right now – guys that are going to be more able to evade."

He continued: "I think this is a reactionary pick. I don’t see – no other year would I think I would see a pick like this."

Richardson put up modest numbers in his only year as Florida’s starter. He completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 654 yards and nine scores.

"Just the lack of experience," Parsons explained. "He doesn’t have multiple years starting and this year it wasn’t like an absurd dominance, where it was like a Joe Burrow year."

"I’m not necessarily excited, but you could always prove me wrong."

Richardson’s athletic performance and willingness to learn, could make him the right fit in Indianapolis.

This will be the seventh straight season the Colts have used a different opening day starter, and last season they went through three starters in 17 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.