Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is tempering expectations ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars next month, saying that the fate of the team’s success is bigger than just him.

Richardson, 21, was drafted out of the University of Florida with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft with the hopes that he would provide stability to the quarterback position, which the Colts have long struggled with since Andrew Luck’s retirement.

The 2023 season marks the eighth consecutive season the Colts will have a new starter, and while the pressure to perform is on, Richardson is managing those expectations.

"I know [the Colts] invested a lot in me,’’ he told FOX 59 on Monday, "but I’m not the only person on this team. They invested a lot into the other players. They invested a lot into this staff."

"I know they’re going to ride with me, and I’m going to ride with them. I don’t really see it as I’m the main guy because, without the other pieces on the team, team not going to work.’’

Richardson added that while he hopes he can meet those expectations, which include winning a Super Bowl, the pressure to do so isn’t entirely his to own.

"Everybody wants me to come here and win a Super Bowl my first year," he told the outlet. "I wish I could, and I hope I can. But sometimes, you’ve got to understand it’s not all about me. Making sure everybody on this team is involved and everybody is doing their job because I’m not the only one here.’’

In their final preseason game of the year, Richardson completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and ran five times for 38 yards in the first half of Friday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts will open Week 1 against the Jaguars on Sept. 10.

According to FOX 59, a win there for Richardson will mark the first time a rookie quarterback has won a season opener for the Colts since 1955.